Bhopal: People choke streets, picnic spots despite third Corona wave

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a heavy turnout of people on streets of state capital Bhopal and at picnic spots in and around the city on Saturday to celebrate the New Year despite alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and presence of Omicron variant.

People, mostly youths, were seen in a large number at New Market, MP Nagar, 10 number market, Chowk, Sair Sapata, Birla Mandir, Manuabhan ki Tekari, Kerwa Dam, Kolar Dam, Kaliasot Dam, shopping malls in MP Nagar and on Hoshangabad Road etc.

There were frequent traffic jams at MP Nagar, New Market, Kolar Road, Chowk area and Hoshangabad Road on Friday evening and Saturday since afternoon.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Saturday announced arrival of Covid-19 third wave in the state.

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi warned, 'If people donít follow Covid-19 protocol they should be prepared to face a situation similar to what we witnessed during the second wave.'

He said people must not forget that Omicron was wrecking havoc in many countries and its presence in Madhya Pradesh had now been acknowledged by the state government, though after hiding the fact for many days.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:36 AM IST