Bhopal: Peon hit by speeding car dies during treatment

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Vallabh Bhavan peon who was hit by a speeding car in the link road area of the city died during treatment on Friday, the TT Nagar police said on Saturday.

The police further stated that investigation were on to nab the accused car driver.

The TT Nagar police have identified the deceased as Nandlaal Sen (59), a peon posted at Vallabh Bhawan. The police stated that Sen was heading towards his office from his home on foot on Friday at around 11 am, when a recklessly-driven car hit him, following which he sustained grievous injuries.

State home minister Narottam Mishra, who was passing from the location, witnessed Sen lying injured on the road and issued order to refer him to the hospital for treatment immediately.

Sen was rushed to the hospital. Few hours later, he succumbed to injuries. His body was sent for post-mortem, the reports of which arrived on Saturday.

The police said that according to preliminary investigations, it has been learnt that the car belongs to an Assistant Sub inspector (ASI) of police. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage to trace the accused.