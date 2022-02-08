Bhopal: PEB to conduct 8 recruitment exams in April-May

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professional Examination Board (PEB) is going to conduct eight recruitment examinations in the months of April and May.

According to reports, around 8.5 lakh candidates are expected to take these examinations. Recently, PEB had conducted the Police Constable Recruitment Exam, now preparing for the examinations to be held in the upcoming months.

The recruitment examinations will be held in various departments which includes Stenographer, Data Entry Operator, Sub Engineer and other posts. According to officials of the PEB department, the preparations are going on for these exams and it will be conducted according to COVID protocol.

Exams in April for the posts

Rural Horticulture Development Officer

Steno typist, Stenographer, Data Entry Operator

Deputy Engineer Recruitment Exam

District Manager (Agriculture) and other posts

Exams in May for the posts

Junior Accounts Officer and other posts

Housekeeper, Psychiatric Social Worker, Program Manager Child Protection, District Manager Skill Upgradation and Employment and other posts

Training Officer under the Directorate of Skill Development.

Assistant Public Analyst / Chemist-2 and other posts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:37 AM IST