Bhopal: Peace Panel opposes ban on DJ for Holi

BHOPAL: District administration has banned DJ on Holi festival in the state capital. This decision evoked sharp reactions in meeting of Peace Committee on Tuesday.

Selective ban on DJ music was opposed in Peace Committee meeting at collectorate ahead of Holi festival. Collector Tarun Pithode, DIG Irshad Wali, Hindu Utsav Samiti and members of various communities were present in the meeting a head of Holi festival. DIG Irshad Wali instructed not to play DJ in festival.

Peace Committee member Pramod Nema opposed DIG Irshad Wali stating if administration wants that people should not play DJ then there should be a blanket ban on it. There must not be selective ban.

DJ should also be banned in marriage procession and other functions which are allowed and permitted. But it is not justified to put ban on DJ in festival, Nema added.

Besides, administration has been requested to ensure power and water supply on Holi and Rangpanchami irrespective to alternate day water supply formula. It is not justified to supply water on basis of alternate day supply.

Administration has also been requested to make “dung-wood” available at various points so that people would purchase dung-wood instead of wood for Holika –dahan. Proper security has been demanded for devotees of Navratri festivals.

Nema said, “Ban on visiting various ghats at water bodies has been discussed on holi and rangpanchami festival.”

Muslim Tehwar Committee Chairman Ausaf Shahmiri Khurram said that collector should nominate nodal officers to look after water and power supply so that people would only make calls to respective nodal officials of their areas if any disturbance happens.

Eco-friendly Holi: Collector Tarun Pithode suggested to celeberate eco-friendly Holi. He also said that there will be security arrangement to avoid any untoward incidences on festival. He instructed to use dung –wood instead of forest wood for “Holika-Dahan”.