Bhopal: Pay ₹10 Lakh, Consumer Commission Tells Hospital, Surgeon | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued an order wherein it has asked a private hospital and concerning orthopedic surgeon to pay Rs 10 lakh to patient for replacing her hip joints though she was suffering from backbone pain.

According to commission, 35-year-old Nikhat Jahan got justice after seven years. A resident of Retghat, she approached a private hospital for treatment in 2014 as she was suffering from back pain and felt difficulty in walking.

Doctors conducted tests on her and advised her to replace her hip joints. She was pregnant then. The doctors told her that she would have to get both her hips joints replaced.

Following doctor's advice, she got both her hips joints replaced, which cost her Rs 4 lakh. However, she did not get relief. She continued to suffer from back pain and felt difficulty in walking. She also had a miscarriage.

After this, she went to another hospital. There, the doctors told her that she did not need hip replacement as she was suffering from spondylitis, which requires spinal surgery.

Shocked, she filed a petition in Bhopal District Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum in 2016 against private hospital and orthopedic surgeon. The forum ruled in favour of the hospital. Dissatisfied with this, she moved state consumer commission in 2017.

After examining the case, the commission asked the hospital administration and orthopedic surgeon to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation, Rs 20,000 to cover litigation expenses with 7.5 per cent interest to her.

Surgeon Speak

Orthopedic surgeon Dr RP Singh said, “Both the hip joints, which have been replaced, are working properly. Later, spinal cervical surgery was also done. I have done my best. It is up to hospital to deal with the case.”