Bhopal: Patrolling Takes Beating As 25% Dial-100 Vehicles Off Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the tender for Centralized Control Room Dial-100 has struck for the fifth time, police patrolling in the state is taking a beating as around 25 per cent of first response vehicles (FRVs) have broken down and subsequently taken off the road. There are 1,050 police stations in the state and each of them has FRVs, however, many of emergency service vehicles have become obsolete and lying defunct at the police stations or service garage.

The first phase of the Dial-100 programme was launched in the state in November 2015 with the aim to respond to the cry calls of the victims seeking police help. The Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) company had bagged the tender for arranging vehicles for the dial 100 services for the police. Since then the company’s contract has been extended for five times. Initially BVG owned all the vehicles engaged with the emergency services, however, many of them have become obsolete and so the company has entered into contract with third parties to arrange vehicles for dial 100, said sources. The government pays an amount to BVG which in turn makes payment to the FRVs owners. Sources further said that 25% of the FRVs are parked in the garage of the company.

New tender also stuck

In March 2023, the tender for the FRVs floated for the fifth time in which four companies including current operator BVG also participated. BVG, however, raising objections to terms of the tender, moved the High Court. The court, on April 19 had stayed the tender process till the next hearing. Sources said that BVG’s bid is second from the lowest in the tender.

Innova and Bolero instead of Safari

Now the FRV vehicles will be hi-tech and upgraded. As per the new tender terms, instead of Safari Storme, Bolero will be engaged for rural areas and Innova for urban areas.

In the first phase of the tender, 1200 high tech vehicles of FRV will be engaged, later the number will be increased to 2000 during the tender period.

These vehicles will be equipped with 180-degree dash boards and body-worn cameras. This is being done to ensure transparency in police work and also to avoid any charges of corruption. The 180 degree camera will capture images from inside as well as outside the vehicle. Dial-100 control room will be able to get images of the vehicle and also track it .After the tender is approved by the government, it will take three to four months for the new vehicles to hit the road.