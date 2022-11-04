Bhopal: Parvej Khan creates meet record in men’s 800m race, wins gold

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The players of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy have won medals at 2nd National Open U-23 Athletics Championships 2022, which was organised in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh from October 29-31.

In men's 1500m race, Parvej Khan won gold medal and clocked 3:51.79. Abhishek Thakur won the silver medal at 3:52.14, Ritesh Ohre won the bronze medal with a timing of 3:52.89, and Sunil Dawar of MP came forth with a timing of 3:54.10.

Parvej Khan created meet record in men’s 800m race. While talking to Free Press, Bhopal Athletic Academy, chief coach Sanjay Garnaik said, “I am very happy that our athletes performed exceptionally well. In men's 1500m race, MP stood on all top four positions.”

Meet record holder Parvej Khan told Free Press, “Tournament was great. I got two gold medals one in 800m race and other in 1500m race. We get amazing facilities at MP Academy and it reflects in our performance as well.”

Bronze medallist Ritesh Ohre said, “My experience of the tournament was great. I feel good to share that we all practice together, we have the same coach and same chief coach. And in men’s 1500m, we four were on top. It felt amazing.” In women's 3000m steeplechase, Manisha won the bronze medal. In men's discus throw, Ikram Khan won the gold medal, Samardeep Gill won the gold medal in shotput. In decathlon, Yogesh won silver medal.

According to officials, MP Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the athletes. “Performance of our players has been of a high standard. Our athletes have won top four place defeating Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Kerala,” she said.

MP Sports and Youth Welfare, Director Ravi Gupta and Assistant Director BS Yadav also congratulated the athletes for their excellent performance at the tournament.