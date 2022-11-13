e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Parts of city to face 4-hour power cut today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a 4 hour power cut in many areas of the city on Monday for the scheduled maintenance. The areas where power supply will be suspended from 10 am to 2 pm include many residential colonies along Hoshangabad Road, Govindpura, Annapurna, Pragati Parisar, Shastri Nagar, New Jail. Mansarovar Complex, Shantinagar, Ankur Complex and surrounding areas will see power cut from 7 am to 11 am.

The power distribution company will undertake maintenance of the electricity supply lines in the areas. The areas which will see power cut are Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Deendayal, Annapurna, Pragati Parisar, Shastri Nagar, Muskaan Parisar, Sagar Avenue, Bhavani Dham, Govindpura, New Jail and surrounding areas from 10 am to 2 pm .

