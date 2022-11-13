Bhopal: Parts of city to face 4-hour power cut today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a 4 hour power cut in many areas of the city on Monday for the scheduled maintenance. The areas where power supply will be suspended from 10 am to 2 pm include many residential colonies along Hoshangabad Road, Govindpura, Annapurna, Pragati Parisar, Shastri Nagar, New Jail. Mansarovar Complex, Shantinagar, Ankur Complex and surrounding areas will see power cut from 7 am to 11 am.

