Bhopal: Pari Bazaar ends with sufiyana qawwali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Pari Bazaar - a heritage festival season 3 - ended with sufiyana qawwali presented by Rang Band at Kamla Park in the city on Sunday evening.

Singer Mohammed Sazid from the band presented qawwali along with the other members, which won a huge round of applause from the audience.

The group also presented Rajasthani medley, which enchanted the audience. The eight year-old band from Bhopal has performed in concerts in India and abroad.

Street play by Udai Group, ramp walk by students of Police Public Higher Secondary School, kathak dance, Chaar Bayt, felicitation function, music programme were also organised.

Author Santosh Chaubey and Rajiya Hamid received Shan-e-Bhopal award, theatre actor Sarfarz Hasan received Fankaar-e-Bhopal and painter Faisal Mateen received Faqr-e-Bhopal award.

Handloom and handicraft products were also displayed at 50 stalls. Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of state Tribal Affairs Department organised the event to promote women empowerment and gender equality to preserve literature, art and culture of Bhopal.