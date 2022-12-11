e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Pari Bazaar ends with sufiyana qawwali

Bhopal: Pari Bazaar ends with sufiyana qawwali

Street play, ramp walk, kathak, felicitation function held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Pari Bazaar - a heritage festival season 3 - ended with sufiyana qawwali presented by Rang Band at Kamla Park in the city on Sunday evening.

Singer Mohammed Sazid from the band presented qawwali along with the other members, which won a huge round of applause from the audience.

The group also presented Rajasthani medley, which enchanted the audience. The eight year-old band from Bhopal has performed in concerts in India and abroad.

Street play by Udai Group, ramp walk by students of Police Public Higher Secondary School, kathak dance, Chaar Bayt, felicitation function, music programme were also organised.

Author Santosh Chaubey and Rajiya Hamid received Shan-e-Bhopal award, theatre actor Sarfarz Hasan received Fankaar-e-Bhopal and painter Faisal Mateen received Faqr-e-Bhopal award.

Handloom and handicraft products were also displayed at 50 stalls. Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of state Tribal Affairs Department organised the event to promote women empowerment and gender equality to preserve literature, art and culture of Bhopal.

Read Also
Bhopal: India’s recognition rising globally, says RSS Sarkaryawah Hosabale
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls villager to death, injures two other in Seoni

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls villager to death, injures two other in Seoni

Bhopal: Man booked for stalking woman, molesting her

Bhopal: Man booked for stalking woman, molesting her

Madhya Pradesh: Autorickshaw makes off with 4,000 eggs meant for Air Force canteen, booked in...

Madhya Pradesh: Autorickshaw makes off with 4,000 eggs meant for Air Force canteen, booked in...

Overheard in Bhopal: An astute politician receives jolts and IAS officers get disillusioned

Overheard in Bhopal: An astute politician receives jolts and IAS officers get disillusioned

Bhopal: Police Headquarters asks SPs to run background check on 129 inspector rank officers

Bhopal: Police Headquarters asks SPs to run background check on 129 inspector rank officers