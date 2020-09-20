Bhopal: Parents reluctant to send wards to schools, cite US example

Though schools will reopen from September 21 after a longish lockdown period, parents are reluctant to send their children as number of Covid cases are rising.

“Colleges were opened in the US due to unyielding insistence of their head of state. What was the result? There was a spike in corona cases and they had to revoke decision and close colleges,” said VD Aggarwal whose children study in Sagar Public School.

Before lockdown, Covid cases count remained below 100 every day. As the government allowed markets to reopen, the number of corona cases rose to more than 200 per day. After latest unlock measures, Bhopal is reporting 300 cases per day. “This trend is expect to continue,” said Jinesh Jain who has three school going daughters.

“The biggest issue here is that we know that everybody saves money and compromises safety of students. Government may have issued standard operating procedures but I don’t think any school will follow it strictly,” Jain added.

“SOP mentions frequent sanitisation of objects like door knobs, handles, railings, chairs, washroom fixtures etc, but I have seen it being violated in hospitals what to talk of schools,” said a doctor wishing anonymity. Earlier, there were few corona hotspots but now it has spread to almost all areas.

When contacted, district education officer Nitin Saxena said no regular classes will be held. The students from class 9-12 who want to clear doubts may visit their school.

Standard Operating Procedures for schools

- Sanitization and disinfection of schools before opening

- Schools in containment zones will remain shut

- Labs, classrooms, hand washing areas, washrooms to be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution everyday

- Schools having big buildings will engage more than one sanitizing worker

- Sanitization of most used areas everyday

- Study material, computers, printers etc to be disinfected with 70% alcohol based solution

- Availability of soaps and sanitizers to be ensured

- Online teaching to continue and encouraged

- Students to be called in small groups with parents’ permission

- Isolation room must in all schools for staff member or students (if found with symptoms)

- No visitors allowed in schools

- Group activities, sports, assembly, function etc not allowed

- Sharing of pen, scale, books, water bottle etc not allowed

- Sanitization of lab items after every use

- Cafeteria or mess facility to remain shut

- If school transport is arranged, sanitization and physical distancing to be ensured