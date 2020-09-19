Madhya Pradesh: Government and private schools to reopen from September 21; Check here full guidelines

After a long gap of almost six months, the government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will open partially from September 21. Though classes will not be held, teachers will now have to come to school regularly. Students from class 9 to 12 will be able to come to study for a short time. Schools for children were closed in the state since 22 March.

The state had closed all the classes from nursery to class 8 till 31 September. Unlike till now, the new order makes it mandatory for all teachers to come to school from 21 September. In this case, online classes will now be taken from schools. The interaction between the student and the teacher in the state will be done in small groups with a sufficient time gap.

Guidelines for reopening schools:

- It is mandatory in the school to keep a distance of at least six feet between each other.

- It is necessary to repeatedly wash hands or sanitize them with soap, using a face-cover or mask the whole time.

- All such surfaces and equipment of the school will have to be disinfected (germination) using one percent hypo chloride after the class starts and ends.

- Only Corona negative persons will be allowed to enter the school.

- Information about preventive measures of COVID-19 will be displayed in the school.

- Schools in the containment zone will not be allowed to open.

- Students, teachers and staff residing in the containment zone will not be allowed to attend the school.

- There will be a complete ban on entry of outsiders.

- Teachers, school counselors and school health workers will work to ensure emotional safety of students.

- In case of fever, cough or difficulty in breathing by the student, teacher or employee, it is necessary to inform the nearest medical facility immediately.

- He will have to seek medical advice. If the person comes positive, the entire campus will be sanitized.