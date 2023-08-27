 Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State

Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State

Notification issued.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Saturday issued notification to declare Pandurna as the new district of the state. It will be 55th district of the state.

The claims and objections have been sought from people within 30 days of notification publication.

The Pandurna district will be created by incorporating Pandurna, Sausar and Nandanwadi tehsils of Chhindwara district, which is considered as bastion of State Congress president Kamal Nath.

The new districts will have 137 patwari halkas. The state government had sometimes back made Mauganj as 53rd district of the state. It was carved out Rewa district.

It comprises three tehsils - Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigadhi. The government had announced to form new district - Nagda but its notification is yet to be done.

Read Also
Bhopal Metro To Be Extended Upto Sehore, Mandideep: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar

Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar

Bhopal: Three Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet For 40 Days

Bhopal: Three Ministers Inducted Into Cabinet For 40 Days

Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State

Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State

Madhya Pradesh: 62 Logs Of Teak Wood Worth Rs 1.32 L Seized

Madhya Pradesh: 62 Logs Of Teak Wood Worth Rs 1.32 L Seized

Bhopal: Justice Sudhir Agrawal Transferred From NGT Central Bench

Bhopal: Justice Sudhir Agrawal Transferred From NGT Central Bench