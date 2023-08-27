Bhopal: Pandurna To Become 55th District Of State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Saturday issued notification to declare Pandurna as the new district of the state. It will be 55th district of the state.

The claims and objections have been sought from people within 30 days of notification publication.

The Pandurna district will be created by incorporating Pandurna, Sausar and Nandanwadi tehsils of Chhindwara district, which is considered as bastion of State Congress president Kamal Nath.

The new districts will have 137 patwari halkas. The state government had sometimes back made Mauganj as 53rd district of the state. It was carved out Rewa district.

It comprises three tehsils - Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigadhi. The government had announced to form new district - Nagda but its notification is yet to be done.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)