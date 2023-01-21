e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri; Scientists refuse to accept supernatural powers

Dr DK Umak, Senior Principal Scientist at MP Council of Science and Technology, said such miracles lacked scientific evidence.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supernatural powers of Bagheshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has left everyone mesmerised. However, a section of society has started to question his supernatural powers. Amidst this controversy, scientists have refused to accept that anyone can have miraculous power through which he can know the names and problems of suffering person.

Manish Kumar, scientist, said that he does not believe in such power. He said that Pandit Dhirendra Shastri might have acquired it after meditation but things are beyond reason. He had come to Bhopal to attend India International Science Fest, which is underway at MANIT premises.

R Balasurbramanian, Scientist E at Indian Metrological Department, Bhopal, also said that it should be found out that how miracles take place. It is beyond the understanding of the science. He expressed the need for studies to be done in this regard. He laid stress on scientific validation for any claims related to supernatural power.

Retired scientist from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Dr SS Pandya said that a person may develop third eye after penance and best example of this is Sanjay in Mahabharat period. Sanjay used to see the happenings of battle ground by sitting in a citadel.

About Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, he said, “He is not doing any magic, nor inviting anyone, people themselves are going in his programmes.”

