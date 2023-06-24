 Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest
Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Palak Sharma, a diver from Madhya Pradesh, created history by winning third gold medal at the 76th National Senior Diving Competition held in Bengaluru on Saturday. She became the first diver from the state to win three gold medals in the same national diving competition. She won gold medal in the 3-metre spring board diving competition on the last day of the competition on Saturday.

In the3-metre springboard event, Isha Waghmode of Railways won the silver medal, and Ritika Shriram of Railways bagged bronze medal.

Earlier, in the same tournament, Palak won gold medal in the 10-metre-high platform event. She won gold medal in 1-metre springboard event too. Palak’s coach is Ramesh Vyas who is a Vishwamitra Awardee. Palak is also a Bal Puraskar awardee.

article-image

