Bhopal: Painting competition on cleanliness launched under awareness drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A painting competition on cleanliness has been organised in the district. Chief Executive Officer of Bhopal District Panchayat Rituraj Singh said that the best paintings would be awarded.

The first prize is of Rs 7,000, second prize of Rs 5,000, third prize of Rs 3,000 at district level. Similarly, first prize of Rs 3,000, second prize of Rs 2,000 and third prize of Rs 1,000 will be given at district panchayat level.

A public awareness campaign on cleanliness will continue till December 31. About 5 cleanliness-related paintings and ODF boards will be installed in all the villages.

According to CEO Singh, a campaign has been launched under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin to create open defecation free (ODF) rural communities through availability and use of toilets in all the houses of the village.

Singh said that the most important task in the wall painting campaign was the selection and training of local folk painters, so that they could ensure that women self-help groups selected from the district level become master trainers.

Through the campaign, the women self-help groups will convey the message of cleanliness to people using local folk art.