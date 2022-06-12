Bhopal: Padma Shri Durgabai Vyam’s 26 paintings on display at Tribal Museum

Padma Shri Gond painter Durgabai Vyam at work | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 works of Padma Shri Gond painter Durgabai Vyam are on display at Likhandra Gallery at the MP Tribal Museum.

She painted rural life, wildlife under Mahua tree, woodcutter and goddess worship, frog family, deer and tree, Suva song, villagers carrying wood, elephant rider, cow under tree, farmer family ploughing a field. A story of Raja-Rani and Sunela horse are showcased through her works using vibrant yellow-green-blue colours in most of her paintings.

Durga who hails from Barbaspur village of Dindori district in the state has started her artistic journey in 1996 in a group camp, organised at Bharat Bhavan. After that she has been an active participant in painting camps, workshops organised in almost every small and big city across India.

About 20 group photo exhibitions of Durga have been organised with modern painters in various art galleries of the country. She also took part in more than 5 international exhibitions including art galleries in Tokyo and France.

She has also worked for several publishers, including Tara Prakashan, the pictorial books One-to-Three, The Night Life of Trees, Pali Big Book published by Eklavya Prakashan, Khichdi and Bhimaina based on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar published by Navayana.

Durga Bai Vyam has depicted the Narmada origin story, the Gond stories of Basin Kanya and Gharsari Mata in the Tribal Museum. She is also working on 'Adiwarta' in Khajuraho and on ‘Narmada’ for Janjaitya Evam Lok Kala Rajya Sangrahalaya under. She has been awarded with various awards including Padma Shri in March this year. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till June 30.

