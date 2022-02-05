Bhopal: Pachmarhi at 2.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 8 degrees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With sharp drop in night temperature, people faced biting cold in many parts of the state on Saturday.

The meteorological department attributed the drop in night temperature to western disturbance. Drop in night temperature ranged up to 8 degrees, which was recorded in Pachmarhi.

Betul recorded a drop of 4.7 degrees in night temperature on Friday and settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius while Umaria recorded drop of 6.8 degrees in minimum temperature that settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chhindwara and Mandla recorded drop of 6.4 degrees in night temperature. Rewa recorded drop of 6 degrees.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.7 degrees. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

In last 24 hours, Chhindwara, Mandla, Malajhkhand, Khajuraho, Betul, Khandwa and Ratlam were in grip of cold wave.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold wave in districts like Chhatarpur, Balagaht, Mandla, Chhindwara and Betul. Cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Mandla, Balaghat and Betul districts.

According to meteorological department, the western disturbance has caused heavy snowfall and scattered rain activities over northern plains.

After the passage of the western disturbance, cold winds blowing from north-west have caused minimum temperature to drop in central parts of the country. As a result, many districts in Madhya Pradesh registered a sharp drop. The temperature in north-west and central parts of the country will fall further in next 48 hours. Therefore, winter is here to stay for some more time.

Night temp on Jan 4, 2022

Cities - Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi - 2.5

Mandla - 5.0

Khajuraho - 5.0

Umaria - 5.4

Nowgong - 5.5

Chhindwara - 5.6

Raisen - 5.8

Betul - 5.8

Rewa - 6.6

Guna - 6.8

Bhopal - 7.7

ALSO READ Bhopal: Mental health provision in Union Budget

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:51 PM IST