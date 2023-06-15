Bhopal: Over Two Dozen BJP Leaders Keen To Join Congress

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is celerity among party-hoppers in the state because of the upcoming election. Since infighting over tickets has cropped up in the BJP, more than two dozen leaders of the party are eager to join the Congress.

According to sources, those leaders have already met Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath. But he has yet to take a decision on their entry into the party.

Many former BJP legislators and two current MLAs fear that they may not get the party ticket to fight the ensuing election. For this reason, they are willing to join the Congress. The Congress is delaying their joining, since it is not ready to give them any assurance for tickets.

According sources, Nath said the party would not give any guarantee for tickets the leaders wanting to join the Congress.

Nath told them that the tickets would be given only on the grounds of survey reports. So, the party would give membership only to those leaders who would not seek tickets.

According to sources in the Congress, Deepak Joshi, Baijnath Yadav and Yadvendra Singh Yadav have not been given any assurance for tickets.

A few leaders, who defected to the BJP with Jyotiraditya and are disillusioned with the ruling party now, want to return to the Congress. One of them is chairman of a corporation.

The BJP leaders, unlikely to get party tickets, are keen on joining the Congress.

A few leaders of the Congress want Nath to take a quick decision on those leaders wishing to join the party.

These are the same BJP leaders in whose constituencies the supporters of Scindia fought elections. They do not find any future in the BJP.

Twenty BJP leaders may join the Congress by September. None of them have been given any assurance for tickets.

Still, if the names of these leaders are found in the survey report, there will be no problem in fielding them from any seat.

