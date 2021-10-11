Bhopal: Over thousand teachers preparing 1500 modules for NEP

Bhopal: Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said that e-content of 17 main subjects of all faculties is being prepared in the first phase for the first year courses under the National Education Policy (NEP)in the state.

Yadav said that there is an action plan to prepare more than one thousand e-content models by November 10. The target is to ready e-content of about 1500 modules for the first year. In the second phase, content on some other subjects will also be prepared. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh will probably be the first state in the country to provide e-content on the basis of National Education Policy 2020.

He also said that apart from course books, e-material would also be available to the students. All efforts are being made to provide quality education through online medium. Yadav said contents being prepared will be available for video lectures, e-texts, assessment questions and references to other subject contents as per rules of University Grants Commission.

It is noteworthy that this work is being done free of cost by the regular teachers, guest scholars of government, non-government universities and colleges of the state. Applications were received from about 1,400 teachers for this work. A 6-day faculty development programme was organised for these teachers in seven batches. In this, a total of 1056 teachers were issued certificates on successful completion of FDP.

The selected teachers have been entrusted with the task of preparing content of 17 subjects - Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Sanskrit, English Literature, Foundation Course, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Sociology, History, Geology, Hindi, Commerce, Textile and Clothing courses by making module-wise division.

Due to fewer numbers of teachers in the remaining subjects, applications will be invited again. Apart from this, e-content is being prepared for optional subjects along with main and other subjects. E-content will also be prepared for vocational courses as and when they become available.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:24 AM IST