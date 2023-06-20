 Bhopal: 'Over 7K Gas Victims Getting Relief From Ailments Through Yoga'
Bhopal: 'Over 7K Gas Victims Getting Relief From Ailments Through Yoga'

Dr Shweta pointed out that both the manuals prepared by experts for healthcare of gas victims emphasize the role of Yoga therapy in treating mental and physical health consequences of toxic gas exposure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga therapy is giving gas victims relief from ailments related to toxic exposure. Dr Shweta Chaturvedi said that in the last 15 years well over seven thousand survivors of the Union Carbide gas disaster have found sustained relief from ailments related to toxic exposure through Yoga therapy.

Dr Shweta said problems like low back ache, joint pains, obesity, breathing difficulties, insomnia and menstrual irregularities have been successfully treated at her clinic through specific asanas (postures), Pranayama (breathing exercises), Dhyana (meditation) and Shodhana kriya (cleansing actions).

“Seeing how effective Yoga therapy is in the treatment for the survivors, we sincerely wish that Yoga therapy will be included among the facilities provided by the central and state government run hospitals for the gas victims,” Dr Shweta added.

