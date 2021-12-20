Bhopal: Over 55,000 unemployed youths in Sidhi, Singrauli districts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State government has said that there were over 55,000 unemployed youths in Sidhi and Singrauli districts. The reply came to a question filed by Congress MLA from Sihawal, Kamleshwar Patel.

Patel has asked about numbers of unemployed youths in Sidhi and Singrauli district. The government in a written reply said that according to the figures registered with MP Rozgar Portal, there are 42,599 unemployed youths in Sidhi and 12,347 in Singrauli district. The reply also mentioned that 4,092 candidates were given offer letters by private companies till last month.

In reply to another question filed by Patel, the school education department replied that numbers of students studying from class 1-8 have decreased in Sidhi and Singrauli districts in last 10 years.

In Sidhi district, 96,232 students dropped out of government schools while in Singrauli district 85,175 students left from 2010-11 to 2020-21.

