Bhopal: Over 500 citizens take part in ‘Walk for Health’

BHOPAL: Sagar Public School (SPS) Rohit Nagar and Ratibad organised a rally on ‘Walk for Health’ to spread the message ‘Health for All – Ek Pahal’ for a Healthy Bhopal, on Sunday.

The rally, which commenced from Kaliasot Dam trisection and concluded at Shahpura Park, was flagged off by volunteer team of Sakaratmak Soch Bhopal and chairman, Sagar Group, Sudhir Kumar Agrawal.

The rally witnessed presence of nearly 500 parents, citizens of city and students walking with a cause and messages like Healthy Bhopal, Save Trees Save Life, Say No to Plastic and supported the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) drive of ‘Carry Your Own Bag’.

At Shahpura park, the morning visitors participated with students in Zumba and Yoga sessions to stay fit.

Puppet Show Nukkad Natakat at various locations in park supported the drive to create awareness on environment protection with message of ‘Say no to Plastic.’

The free distribution of cloth bags connected citizens with drive ‘Carry Your Own Bag’.

The rally concluded in presence of chief guest vice-chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwaidyalaya Sunil Kumar, and Dy Secretary, Department of Education and Volunteer of Social Activities Anubha Shrivastava.