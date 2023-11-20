 Bhopal: Over 50% BHMS Graduate Seats Vacant
There are one government recognised and 17 private colleges in the state including those located in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Bhopal: Over 50% BHMS Graduate Seats Vacant | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 1700 BHMS graduate seats in 18 recognised colleges in the state, more than 1010 seats are vacant. Admissions will be held in the state on November 28 but more than 50 per cent of seats may remain vacant.

There are one government recognised and 17 private colleges in the state including those located in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur. Dr Rakesh Pandey, spokesperson of Ayush Medical Association and Ayurveda Conference, Madhya Pradesh, said “Even after reducing the cutoff date for admission on the basis of NEET exam, more than 50% seats remaining vacant was a serious matter and the state government, central government and National Homeopathy Commission should take steps so that similar situation does not arise in future.”

There are more than 18500 BHMS graduate seats in 270 homeopathy medical colleges in the country. In the session 2023-24, there are more than 16,000 seats available in 236 recognised colleges in the last stages of NEET admission counseling across the country of which 10,000 are vacant.

