Bhopal: Over 400 women run for fitness in Pinkathon

BHOPAL: Around 400 participants ran for fitness on Sunday. It was part of 5 and 10-km ‘Pinkathon 3.0,’ organised by the Fervid Club to create fitness and health awareness among people, especially females, who often take their health for granted.

The run began from the Boat Club at 7am, and after passing through Sheetaldas ki Bagiya and CM House, concluded at the Club. Those who finished the run successfully were awarded with a medal. The women who took part in the event wore pink T-shirts. Besides the run, a Zumba session was also organised for the participants who danced on peppy numbers and enjoyed to the fullest. Vegan tea was arranged for participants.

The event was supported by Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer hospital, MLA Krishna Gaur was the chief guest of the event. Along with her, other special guests like Divya Parashar, CEO Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital, Tanmay Rao, director race and Asha Joshi flagged off the event.

Pinkathon, which started out as a running event for women, has now transformed into a grassroots movement, with people across the country taking up the cause and spreading the message of health and fitness for all. Using community running as a tool, it has empowered and enabled thousands of women across India to bring positive change in their lives. By understanding that prioritising a little bit of “me-time” every day can improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, these women have been able to realise the value they bring to their families and started respecting that value.