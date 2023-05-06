Bhopal: Over 20,000 policemen patrol districts in state

FP Phot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a combing operation, more than 20,000 police personnel led by DGP and other rank officers hit the roads of their districts on Saturday. The patrolling that began at 6 pm ended at 8.30 pm.

Sources said state government has given directions to DGP to go on patrol in view of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In Bhopal, DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena led the police force and marched for 10 kilometres with them. He started patrolling from TT Nagar, which ended at Bajaria police station. The exercise was aimed to make people feel safe and confident that police are on guard. The combing operation makes common men feel secured against anti-social elements.

For patrolling on Saturday, maximum police force was gathered at all the district headquarters, teams were formed. During patrolling, DGP in Bhopal and other rank officers around the state interacted with people about law and order problems. The police personnel also met businessmen and inquired about their problems.

The patrolling helps police personnel to know geographical situation of their areas so that they can respond sharply in case of emergency.

At DGPs’ conference held in January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked them to go on regular patrol. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a recent review meeting of law and order with the police officials, has asked them to extend their visibility on roads.

First time

December 11, 2022: For the first time, the entire state police patrolled together throughout the night. More than 17,000 policemen took part in it. During combing operation, 9500 criminals were arrested in one night.