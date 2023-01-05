Bhopal: Over 13 lakh voters’ name added in revised list, 11 Lakh aged 18 years

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11,81,747 voters of the age of 18 years had became the voters of the state for the first time. Names of more than 13 lakh voters had joined in the list, chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told media, here on Thursday.

The election commission of India (ECI) have released the ‘special revised voter list-2023’. The list was published at all 230 assembly constituencies at 64,100 polling centres in the state.

The CEO added that a total 18.82 lakh new voters were added in the list, while 5.68 lakh voters’ names were deleted owing to shifting and deaths. This meant that over 13 lakh net new voters were added in the latest exercise of updating/revising the EPIC voter list in the state.

‘The addition and deletion of voters is a continuous process and goes on just before the start of filing of nomination papers by candidates in the elections. This year, over one lakh teenagers, who would turn 18 years on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2023, have applied in advance for addition of names in the voter list,’ Rajan said.

With this revision and updating of the voter list, the state now has a total over 5.39 crore-plus voters, including 2.79 crore-plus male voters and 2.60 crore-plus female voters.

Out of the total voters, maximum 1.44 crore-plus voters are aged between 30-39 years, followed by 1.29 crore voters (aged between 20 and 39 years) and 1.06 crore voters (aged between 40-49 years), meaning that those aged between 20 years and 49 years formed over 70pc of the state’s present voter base.

The CEO said, ‘Importantly, in 41 out of the 52 districts, more female voters when compared to male voters were added in the updated list, owing to which the gender ratio of voters in the state improved from 926 to 931 women voters per 1000 men voters.’