Bhopal: Our children can create history with little help, says Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others at SC-ST Business Conclave and Expo meet at Ravindra Bhavan on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said it was difficult to have social empowerment without economic empowerment.

“Our children can create history with a little help. You can take a new flight in the sky. The percentage of education in the state is continuously increasing. The state government is also working on priority to promote employment and business,” said the CM.

He said a state level committee would be formed to provide facilities to the industries.

Chief minister was addressing a SC-ST Business Conclave and Expo meet here at Ravindra Bhavan.

Union steel and rural development minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Madhya Pradesh’s micro, small and medium enterprises minister Om Prakash Saklecha, Health minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Padma Shri Dr Milind Kamle, Ravi Kumar, principal secretary industrial policy and investment promotion Sanjay Shukla, secretary MSME P Narhari were also present in the meet.

CM said, “Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has shown a new path to create alternative employment opportunities. Madhya Pradesh government will leave no stone unturned to establish industries. We will work together to provide facilities to entrepreneurs.”

Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah and Small Industries Minister Omprakash Saklecha at the expo. | FP

He said Employment Day was celebrated every month in the state. Schemes had been introduced for setting up self-employment and industries in the state. The government was providing loans and connecting youth with self-employment schemes.

So far, he said, as many as 25 lakh youths had been linked with self-employment. Self-employment opportunities were being created by setting targets every month. The priority of the government was on providing employment.