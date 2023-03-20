Bhopal: Opposition stages walkout over crop damage & paper-leak

Damaged crops | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition staged walkout in assembly over paper leak issue of Class 10th and Class 12th Monday. The opposition party also accused the government of not going for survey despite the heavy losses suffered by the farmers due to untimely rainfall and hailstorm.

It was just the beginning of the first call attention that Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh raised the paper leak case. He said in the last two days, papers of class 10th and Class 12th were leaked and owing to this reason, the future of at least 20 lakh students is under the shadows. He also raked the huge damage suffered by farmers due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains accompanied by the gusty winds. He alleged that no survey has been done by the government. After this he announced the walk out of the opposition from the assembly.

Objecting to the walk-out, parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that without hearing the side of the government, Opposition was trying to act one sided. He accused the Opposition of using the assembly floor for politics.

Soon, CM Chouhan called the meeting at CM house and instructed the officials to conduct the crop damage survey without any negligence so that farmers can be compensated fairly.