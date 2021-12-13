Bhopal: Opportunity for states to learn from each other in Varanasi, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday there would be a presentation on good practises and innovations by the states in Varanasi and it would give an opportunity to learn from each other.

Chouhan said this in a conversation with media persons before leaving for Varanasi on Monday.

“Various states have done good work in the field of development and public welfare and also they have worked on many innovations. There will be an opportunity to learn from each other. Presentations will be made by the state government. We will see and learn as well”, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and programme in Varanasi on Monday Chouhan said, “About 350 years ago Ma Ahilyabai Holkar had renovated the Varanasi temple. After this the corridor has been renovated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The CM said, “This is the restoration of the glorious and magnificent place of India. We will also get the benefit of the darshan of the changed Kashi. Kashi has been rebuilt as a result of the firm willpower, strong leadership and imagination of Prime Minister Modi. This is a wonderful gift to the country.”

