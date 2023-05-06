Bhopal: Opening of liquor shop behind Malaria Office opposed

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written a letter to Excise Department regarding the tripartite contract after allotment of space for the opening of a liquor outlet behind the District Malaria office, Kilol Park, near Arch Bridge. Local residents have protested the opening of the liquor outlet as MLB Girls College Cs in its vicinity thus college-going girls will have to face an awkward situation with the opening of the liquor shop.

BMC leader of opposition Shabista Zaki said, “ we are protesting the opening of liquor shop in this area. BMC should shift it to aother location.” Even District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “ I will look into the matter as space has been allotted just behind the Malaria office so it will create a nuisance. We will ensure that shop is shifted to other places.

Earlier, the opening of liquor shops have been protested at Manisha Market, Piplani, Ayodhya By-pass, Karond etc. As per the letter, the licensee has been allotted space of 56.7 square metre at a cost of Rs 41.8 lakh at the collector guideline rate Rs 75,000 per square meter. The monthly rent will be Rs 83,000 at the rate of 2%.

Read Also Bhopal: For earning moolah and adding weight to your resume