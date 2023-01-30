Bhopal: Opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of playback singer Shaan and Neeti Mohan and musician Sivamani delighted the audience at TT Nagar Stadium in the city in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games on Monday.

Shaan and Neeti presented songs mostly based on sports and patriotism. They also presented theme song for Khelo India Games.

Besides, 800 artistes brought Indian folk culture alive on stage by performing dances in 13 classical and tribal forms. Artistes played 100 musical instruments like dhol, chenda and nagada together. The event began with Mahakal Stuti presented by Abhilipsa Panda.

This followed Narmada Ashtak by Neeti. About 100 artistes brought Narmada Yatra on stage in various styles. The artistes showed journey of Narmada in Matki, Badhai, Naurata, Baredi dance besides Bharatnatyam, kathak, Manipuri and Mohiniattam.

In the sequel, 100 artistes presented Swagatam dance showing glimpses of Bhangra, Chhau, Bihu, Manipuri Raas. The artistes staged Lord Krishna playing Holi with Radha and Gopis in Manipuri Raas and worship of Lord Shiva through Pung Cholom dance.

