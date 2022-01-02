Bhopal: Online registration of teen vaccination begins; On-site registration from January 3

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Online registrations of children in age group 15 to 18 years began on Co-WIN from Saturday. National Health Mission (NHM) official said that on-site registration would start from January 3, 2022. Children born in 2007 or earlier would be able to register on CoWIN [both online/on-site walk-in mode].

State Immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, 'Student Photo ID card has also been included as one of the Photo IDs for children for registration apart from other valid prescribed Photo ID cards like Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, Ration card with Photo, Unique Disability ID (UDID card/Certificate).'

Student Identity card should preferably be used when other cards are not available. In case none of the cards are available, provision of Sessions for Persons without Identity Cards should be used. Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN subject to an overall limit of four registrations in an account (or in other words through a mobile number), he added.

Dr Shukla further said, 'Beneficiaries can also register by creating a new account through another mobile number. Just as is the case now, beneficiaries can register through an existing account of their parents, family member or friends etc. On successful registration a beneficiary ID will be generated.'

For those registering with Student ID Card, the ID card number (4 to 12 characters) will be prefixed with last 4 digits of the mobile number tagged with the account, to generate the unique beneficiary ID card number, he added.

District immunization officer Dr Upendra Dubey said, ìThere are over 700 schools in Bhopal district. There will be both facilities offline and on-line for vaccination. Schools have been instructed for PTM (Parents-Teachers Meet) so that children would be present with proper Aadhar Cards and mobile number. It is now up to schools to call students class wise. Those schools which have below 10 students, they will either be called to other schools or mobile teams will be sent for vaccination.'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:46 AM IST