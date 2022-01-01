Bhopal: Chirayu pharmacist's death kicks up a shindy

Sidhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a resident of the Nidhpuri area in Sidhi kicked up a shindy on Saturday when his family members jammed traffic for six hours by putting his body on a road near Badhaura gate.

The body of 26-year-old Satish Gupta, a resident of Nidhpuri, was found on the railway track, near Bairagarh gate, in Bhopal, on Friday morning.

The Bhopal GRPF sent his body to Nidhpuri. The family members of Gupta, however, said that the Bhopal police had not informed them about the incident and that they came to know of it through social media.

Before his death, Gupta had dashed off a few posts on social media at 2:30am on December 30, saying that the head of the department of pharmacy at Chirayu Hospital, in Bhopal, Amitabh, might dispose him of.

As the angry family members of Gupta blocked road, legislator of Dhauni, Kunwar Singh Tekam, sub-divisional magistrate of Kusmi RK Sinha and other officials rushed to the spot.

The Bhopal police began to search for Amitabh after Tekam had dressed them down. The alleged culprit was yet to be brought to book, however.

Gupta had been working as pharmacist in Chirayu Hospital for the past six months.

His family members lodged a complaint that Amitabh had liquidated Gupta who, in the facebook and in the social media posts, mentioned about the threats issued by Amitabh.

Just after a few hours of his writing the posts, his body was found on the railway track, near Bairagarh gate, in Bhopal.

The family members further alleged that either Amitabh or his chums may have chilled Gupta and thrown his body near the railway track.

According to the Guptas, former leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajay Singh held a medical camp at Sarra from December 17 to December 19 last year.

Gupta had a heated exchange with Amitabh at the camp and the latter threatened him with dire consequences.

After that incident, Amitabh allegedly harassed Gupta to the hilt, his family members alleged.

He sought friendís help before death

The family members said that Amitabh and his cohorts had gone to Guptaís residence at 2:30am on December 31 to dispose him of. Gupta sought the help of a friend Shivang Singh Baghel, the main witness in the case, over the phone.

According to Baghel, Gupta called him up saying that Amitabh and his accomplices were standing outside his door to polish him off. Baghel advised him not to open the door.

Meanwhile, Tekam said if the culprit was not arrested he would stage a sit-in.

