Bhopal: One killed, 23 injured as bus overturns on van

BHOPAL/ Obaidullahganj: A 36-year-old man was killed and 12 passengers were injuried after the bus they were travelling in overturned on a pick-up van on Saturday morning. As many as 29 bus passengers sustained injuries, while the pick-up ban driver escaped unhurt.

All 13 seriously injured passengers were rushed to Bhopal. One of the injured Manoj, a resident of Itarsi yard, was pronounced dead on arrival. Among the seriously injured are four women.

Sixteen other passengers who sustained minor injury were taken to nearby primary health center.

The incident occurred near Rajhans dhaba under Obaidullahganj police station at around 08:30 am. The bus driver was trying to overtake a vehicle when he lost control over the bus and fell on a pick-up van on the other side of the road. The bus belongs to Poonam travels and shuttles between Obaidullahganj and Bhopal.

The bus had barely moved for a seven kilometers from its stop at Obaidullahganj when it met with an accident. There was no one inside the pick-up except driver and he was lucky to have escaped unhurt. After the mishap, the seriously injured passengers were sent to Hamidia while 16 were taken to a nearby primary health center. Locals said when the injured were brought to Obaidulahganj hospital, there was only one on duty doctor to attend them.