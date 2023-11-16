 Bhopal: One Held, Liquor Worth Rs 1.46L Sized
Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly transporting foreign and illicit liquor worth Rs 1.46 lakh during a vehicle check in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday.

Gautam Nagar police station TI Shailesh Kumar Mishra said that a checking drive was in force near Green Park in Gautam Nagar when a man driving a loading vehicle was stopped.

The man even failed to produce the documents pertaining to the same, after which the liquor was seized. The police also seized his loading vehicle valued at Rs 4 lakh.

