Bhopal: One Held, Liquor Worth Rs 1.46L Sized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly transporting foreign and illicit liquor worth Rs 1.46 lakh during a vehicle check in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday.

Gautam Nagar police station TI Shailesh Kumar Mishra said that a checking drive was in force near Green Park in Gautam Nagar when a man driving a loading vehicle was stopped.

When the police inspected his vehicle, they found 26 crates of foreign liquor as well as 234 litres of illicit country-made liquor.

The man even failed to produce the documents pertaining to the same, after which the liquor was seized. The police also seized his loading vehicle valued at Rs 4 lakh.

