Bhopal: One held for snatching cell phone

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have arrested a youth in connection with a mobile snatching incident that took place in Hanumanganj on December 17, the police said on Sunday.

Hanumanganj police officials have identified the accused as Amir (23), a resident of Arif Nagar in Bhopal, who committed the crime along with an accomplice on December 17. The complainant, identified as Amit Chourasia, had approached the Hanumanganj police, alleging that he was on his way to his home in Ibrahimganj, when two scooty-borne unidentified men came near him and snatched his cell phone to flee from the spot. The police lodged a complaint and began investigation.

The police questioned the locals of the area, to learn about the appearance of the accused. During this, they stumbled across one such suspect with the described appearance, who was questioned strictly in this regard. The suspect confessed to committing the crime along with one of his accomplices.

The police took the accused into custody who identified himself as Amir, a habitual drinker. He told the police that he and his accomplice involved in the crime snatched the cell phone to arrange the money for liquor. ‘The other accused is at large. A search is on to nab him’, the Hanumanganj police said.