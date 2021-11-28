e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

Bhopal: One and half-year-old falls from third floor, dies in Bhopal

Staff Reporter
Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one and half-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from a balcony of the third floor of a building in Bhopal on Saturday, a police officer said on Sunday.

The boy along with his mother and elder brother reached the balcony to say bye to his father, who was leaving for his work.

The incident occurred at Durga Nagar in Semra locality under Bajaria police station area of the city.

According to reports, Rajendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Shajapur district, works as a carpenter and lives at a rented house in Semra.

On Saturday morning, he was leaving for his work when his wife and both of his sons reached Balcony to say bye to him. Accidently, Vishwakarma’s younger son Vihan slipped through the railing of the balcony and fell on ground.

He suffered severe injuries. Parents took him to Hamdia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
