Bhopal: On Gandhi Jayanti, SBI Chief General Manager launches 'Joy of Giving' week

BHOPAL: While Mahatma Gandhi was leading the freedom movement he was always concerned about the needs and grievances of the downtrodden, said chief general manager of State Bank of India, Ram Mohan Rao Amra. He always urged the able people of the society to work sympathetically and sensibly for the wellbeing of the deprived sections, Rao added.

He made the above statements at a function held at Local Head Office, SBI, Bhopal to launch Joy of Giving Week on Friday.

The chief general manager informed that this occasion will be celebrated by SBI from October 2 to 8. Many social welfare activities will be organised during this period. New and old clothes and toys for the children are being donated by the staff members of the banks which will further be distributed among the poor sections of the society.

Rao further said the bank is going to distribute meals for seven days to the poor patients and their attendants at Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital and Govt. Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal.

General Managers Rajiv Kumar Saxena and Gita Tripathi, Deputy General Manager and Circle Development Officer, U Dinesh Shanbhag and Deputy General Manager of Bhopal Administrative Office PK Bansal along with other senior officers were also present in the programme.