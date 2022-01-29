Bhopal: Olympian shooter Aishwary to represent India at World Cup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís Olympian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Solanki has been selected to represent India at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup to be held in Cairo in Egypt, said officials from MP Shooting Academy.

Solanki will represent India in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in individual, team and mixed categories. The World Cup will be held in February-March 2022. Solanki had represented India at Tokyo Olympics where he had finished sixth in the final.

Born in a small village in Khargone district, Solanki joined Madhya Pradesh Academy in 2015. He has so far won four gold medals, two silver and four bronze medals at international tournaments. He had won gold in 3P rifle scoring 459.3 points and set a world record.

Aishwary was recognised by the state government for his achievements at the Olympics too. Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated him for his selection and wished him luck for the championship.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:24 AM IST