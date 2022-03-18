Bhopal: Olympian Aishwary tops 10 m rifle selection trial finals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Solanki bagged the first place in the senior category final selections of 10m Rifle Men on Thursday at the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Selection Trials being held at Goregaon near Barkhedi in Bhopal. The selection trials of rifle events have concluded, said the academy.

Deepak Kumar of Air Force secured the second position and Rudransh Patil of Maharashtra came third. Avinash Yadav from the MP Shooting Academy secured fourth place.

Similarly, in the 10m junior main event, Uma Mahesh of Andhra Pradesh secured first place pushing MP Shooting Academyís Avinash Yadav to second place and Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana to the third.

In the 50m rifle three position women's senior event, Swift Kaur of Punjab once again bagged the first place while MP Shooting Academyís Ashi Chouksey secured second place with Tamil Naduís Gayatri N at third.

MPís Mansi Kathait secured fifth place and Prasidhha Mahant seventh in the senior category.

In the 50m rifle three position women junior event, Swift Kaur of Punjab stood first, Madhya Pradeshís Mansi Kathait came second and Surbhi of West Bengal stood third.

MP's Aashi Chouksey and Nupur Kumawat finished fourth and seventh respectively.

Next matches (Trial-1):

Today: Holi Break

March 19: Preliminary matches of 25m standard pistol men and 50m pistol junior women and men

March 20: Preliminary competition of 10 meter pistol women and 25 meter standard pistol men

March 21: Finals of Women Senior, Junior and Youth in 10m Air Pistol Women

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:17 AM IST