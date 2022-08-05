Bhopal: Officials get active after probe ordered into National Herald land case

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) officials were active on Friday in the wake of the state government’s decision to conduct a probe into alleged violation of rules in regard with the land allotted to National Herald in the commercial hub of the state capital- MP Nagar.

A shopping mall and other commercial establishments exist on the land now with no sign of the newspaper or the organisation.

The state government ordered the probe on Thursday.

Minister for Urban Administration and Development Bhupendra Singh said on Thursday commercial establishments had come up on the land in violation of rules.

Pleading not to be quoted, one of officials from BDA said, “We are collecting all the documents regarding the allotment of land. There were certain legal cases too pertaining to the land allotment and its being used by other people who were not allotted the land originally.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

"I have issued an order for the formation of an inquiry committee to probe into the land allotted to the National Herald in Press Complex Bhopal, where commercial buildings have come up by violating the rules," Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted on Friday.

"We are getting it investigated. If any irregularities are found, we will take action and seal it off," Singh told a news channel when asked about the National Herald's land in Bhopal.

When he was asked that the land allotted by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to the newspapers houses in Press Complex are also being used for commercial purposes, he said, "Commercial use cannot be done. Such (commercial) use is not in accordance with the rules. It is wrong, we will take action."

To a question regarding the cancellation of lease deed to the National Herald , he said, "The lease has been cancelled. The matter is in the court. We have sought entire details and the status of the case. If needed, we will go to the court, and if there is no case in the court, we will take direct action."

