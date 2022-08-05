Bhopal: Kaya Kalp award to 394 health institutions for quality services

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 394 health institutions of the state have been selected for Kaya-Kalp Awards for the year 2021-22. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present awards to the selected health institutions at Kushabhau Thakre Hall on August 8.

The award has been instituted to reward the medical facilities for providing quality of health services. Chouhan will also transfer Rs 55 crore under Mission Sehat to the in-charges of government institutions with a single click.

Health institutions are developed according to the kaya-kalp criteria and are rewarded after evaluating them at three levels. Developing the institution as per the Kaya-Kalp criteria has resulted in cleanliness in the institutions, prevention of infection to patients and reduction in hospital infections.

There is an improvement in the quality of services being provided in health institutions and continuous training is being imparted to the employees. Training is being imparted on subjects like National Quality Assurance Standard, Bio-waste Management, Infection Control, Patient Safety, Internal Assessment Techniques, Quality Management Techniques etc. Due to the availability of high level protocols of infection control in health institutions, the staff in the institutions themselves did not get infected with Covid-19 and the patients admitted in the institution also recovered quickly. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to develop health institutions as per NQAS and Kaya-Kalp norms.

Nine health institutions were selected for the Kaya-Kalp Award in the year 2015-16, 65 in the year 2016-17, 63 in the year 2017-18, 96 in the year 2018-19, 269 in the year 2019-20, 220 in the year 2020-21 and 394 health institutions were awarded in the year 2021-22 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.