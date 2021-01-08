Bhopal: Officers caught in EC fire give rep to EOW, home

The commission, not happy with preliminary enquiry by the agency, has begun to heap pressure on the government to register an FIR in the case. Those officers have sought information about the I-T report. The income-tax department, however, did not question the officers by issuing them notice.

For that reason, the officers have asked for information about the I-T report and about the correspondence done by the commission. Their aim is to sift through the documents and get ready for a legal battle. According to sources, the probe agency has no authority for giving any information to the officers about the case. The agency cannot give any documents to anyone when the probe is on. The representation submitted by the officers will be part of the inquiry. On the other hand, the government has begun to prepare a reply to be given to the commission which has sought a riposte on the issue from the government within 15 days. This is the time that the commission has given to the chief secretary for further action in the matter. The government is busy holding discussions on the issue.