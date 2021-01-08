Bhopal: Officers caught in EC fire give rep to EOW, home

BHOPAL: The four police officers, who caught in legal noose because of the income-tax report on use of black money in the elections, have sought information about it from the Economic Offences Wing and the state home department. The representation of one of the officers has already reached the office of the home department and that of others are on the way.
The Election Commission has asked the government to order a probe into the report by EOW. The officers have demanded information from the probe agency and the Home Department on the basis of media reports. According to the representation sent to the probe agency, the officers demanded details of the report. The commission has mentioned the names of those four police officers in the letter, written to the chief electoral officer, seeking action on the I-T report.The commission is heaping pressure on the government to take action against three IPS officers Sushobhon Banerjee, Madhu Kumar, Sanjay Mane and SPS Arun Mishra.
The commission, not happy with preliminary enquiry by the agency, has begun to heap pressure on the government to register an FIR in the case. Those officers have sought information about the I-T report. The income-tax department, however, did not question the officers by issuing them notice.
For that reason, the officers have asked for information about the I-T report and about the correspondence done by the commission. Their aim is to sift through the documents and get ready for a legal battle. According to sources, the probe agency has no authority for giving any information to the officers about the case. The agency cannot give any documents to anyone when the probe is on. The representation submitted by the officers will be part of the inquiry. On the other hand, the government has begun to prepare a reply to be given to the commission which has sought a riposte on the issue from the government within 15 days. This is the time that the commission has given to the chief secretary for further action in the matter. The government is busy holding discussions on the issue.
