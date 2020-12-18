Bhopal: EOW to take decision on FIR, Govt may hand over probe

Bhopal: The income-tax report sent to the government through the chief electoral officer may be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Now, the probe agency has to decide whether it should register FIRs or conduct a preliminary inquiry into the case.

The chief electoral officer has sent the income-tax report to the chief secretary. The report is related to the raids on the business and residential premises of former chief minister Kamal Nath’s colleagues.

The report has been sent to the General Administration Department. Now, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains will hand it over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has to take a decision on the matter.

According to sources, the government is set to hand over the report to the probe agency which may take action after sifting through it.

The Election Commission has recommended registering an FIR against three IPS officers and a state police officer. The IPS officers are V Madhukukar, Sanjay Mane and Sushobhon Banerjee and state police service officer Arun Mishra.