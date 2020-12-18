Bhopal: EOW to take decision on FIR, Govt may hand over probe

Bhopal: The income-tax report sent to the government through the chief electoral officer may be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Now, the probe agency has to decide whether it should register FIRs or conduct a preliminary inquiry into the case.
The chief electoral officer has sent the income-tax report to the chief secretary. The report is related to the raids on the business and residential premises of former chief minister Kamal Nath’s colleagues.
The report has been sent to the General Administration Department. Now, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains will hand it over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has to take a decision on the matter.
According to sources, the government is set to hand over the report to the probe agency which may take action after sifting through it.
The Election Commission has recommended registering an FIR against three IPS officers and a state police officer. The IPS officers are V Madhukukar, Sanjay Mane and Sushobhon Banerjee and state police service officer Arun Mishra.
The probe agency will take a decision on it. The state government wants to get the report examined by the probe agency before registering an FIR. The report is based on whatever the commission has written to the chief electoral officer. EOW will sift through the documents so that they may take further action on the matter.
Receipts of ministers, MLAs attached to report
The receipts of the ministers and legislators have been attached to the report of the Income-Tax Department. Receipts of 14 Vidhan Sabha candidates have been attached to it. According to sources, two legislators are ministers in the present government. The report consists of the names of 11 Lok Sabha candidates of the Congress, who were given money for the parliamentary elections. The names of the Congress candidates who were given money during the Assembly elections in 2018 have been mentioned in the report.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)