Bhopal: Of light, camera and action at three-day virtual fest organised by Bhopal School of Social Sciences

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students presented tales of adventure, magic and warfare on Friday in Daastangoi, an event on age old art of storytelling. It was part of second-day of a three-day virtual fest, Abhisaran - the cultural convergence, organised by Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS).

Another event was Wall Street in which a virtual mock stock exchange was staged. Participants were given virtual stocks and money to play with by which the team tested their knowledge of stocks.

The second day event began with Humorous Strips in which participants displayed their comical flair by drawing and writing it on the strips as in a comic. The jury was cartoonist Neel Shekhar who also guided the participants.

It was followed by Song of the Soul, Splash, Haute Couture and Light Camera Action. Participants submitted videos to take part in Song of the Soul contest. The juries were James Stephen and Prabhat Shrivastava. Students unveiled their colourful side by painting at Splash event.