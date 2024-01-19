Bhopal: Obscene Videos Of Cop Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recent case of a woman blackmailing a former TI of Ayodhya Nagar police station saw a new twist in Friday, as some videos of the complainant cop emerged, police said. The crime branch police had investigated the case after which an FIR was registered against a woman for blackmailing him. Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Mahesh Lillare said woman had levelled allegations of rape against former TI of Ayodhya Nagar police station Rajkumar Kansariya. He added that the crime branch, after probing the case, concluded that the woman was guilty of blackmailing Kansariya.

But on Friday, the police came across several videos in which Kansariya was heard speaking to the woman on video call and was seen committing obscenity. The woman had stated in her complaint that she ran a dhaba (roadside restaurant) in the city. Kansariya was her childhood friend. The two of them formed good friendship and had live-in relationship.

The woman was a divorcee. She said Kansariya outraged her modesty several times on pretext of marriage. Later, he was transferred to PTS in Narmadapuram. He abused her whenever she mounted pressure on him for marriage. She approached Ayodhya Nagar police station in 2022 but Kansariya’s sister reached there and assured her of their early marriage. Later, she was threatened and blackmailed by him.

ACP (MP Nagar Zone) Akshay Choudhary said woman who levelled allegations against Kansariya was on the run. Picture will become clear once she is traced.