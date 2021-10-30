Bhopal: OBC woman’s hair locks chopped off for marrying SC man

Bhopal: A married woman has approached Betul police seeking protection from her family who are against her marrying a man of other caste.

Recently the girl’s parents had made her perform a purification ritual on the banks of river Narma in Hoshangabad.

According to a report, in 2020 the nursing student of Other Backward Caste (OBC) tied a nuptial knot with Amit Ahirwar, who belongs to Scheduled Caste. The inter-caste marriage irked the girl's parents and they allegedly threatened her. The couple lives in Betul and has sought police protection.

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad, talking to Free Press, said that the woman’s parents were upset as she married an ST boy. They performed the ‘ purification’ ritual by chopping off her hair locks, said the SP. The woman has sought police protection and we have assured them their safety, he added.

Recently the woman had gone for nursing training at Rajgarh. Her father approached her and took her back home to Indore on Rakhi. Next day, her parents took her to Hoshangabad and there they performed ‘purification’ ritual at Sethani Ghat. They chopped off her hair locks and she was forced to take a holy dip in Narmada River. Her parents threaten when she objected to them.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Two held for duping investors promising high returns

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:52 AM IST