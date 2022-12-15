Bhopal: OBC MBBS students protest cut in scholarship, march to CM house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To protest deduction of 15% scholarship, a number of private college MBBS students of OBC category marched to CM House on Thursday.

However, as the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not available, the officials however assured that the process is on to redress the students’ grievances.

The aggrieved students said in the first year they received full scholarships but in the second it was cut by 15 % because of which they will have to bear additional burden of Rs 2 per year, the protesting students said.

A student has to pay a total of Rs 11 lakh as fee but if scholarship is deducted by 15 per cent, they will have to pay Rs 8 lakh from their own pocket, which would be burdensome for the students. OBC students get up to 40 per cent scholarship.

The OBC students get 100% of fees paid by the colleges as scholarships. A reduction of 15 per cent was made from the academic session 2019-20. Now, the college management is asking students to pay a deficit, which is Rs 2 lakh per year.

The directorate of medical education (DME) has made a contract with the students of all classes that after completion of studies, they will have to serve in rural areas for five years. If the contract is breached, then Rs 25 lakh will have to be given to the government, OBC students added.