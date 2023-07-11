Bhopal: Nurses On Strike For Grade-II Pay, OPS In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nurses are on strike to press for 10-point charter of demands including second grade pay and revival of Old Pension Scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

The other demands are night allowance, hike in stipend of nursing students. In Bhopal, nurses staged demonstration in JP Hospital premises. According to nurses, grade II benefit is given in other states but they are deprived of it in Madhya Pradesh.

The issue is pending before finance department. Laxmi Narayan Sharma, general secretary of health employees’ union, said, “Nurses are demanding Grade-II pay scale benefit. Government is looking into matter.

Earlier, nurses were on strike to demand status of medical officers along with other demands.” JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Talks are on with nurses to call off strike. We have pressed contractual paramedical staff into service. Situation is under control at hospital.”