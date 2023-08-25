Bhopal: Nurse Injured As Portion Of Government Hospital Roof Falls In Raisen | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse was injured after a portion of the operation theatre's roof at Raisen government hospital fell on her, said the officials on Thursday.

Resident Medical Officer Vinod Singh Parmar said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the nursing officer, Mamta Bathery, 32, was doing preparations for an operation at the district hospital.

The nurse sustained head injury and was admitted to the district hospital. Her computed tomography (CT) head scan was conducted. She is out of danger and her condition is stable, Parmar said.

The official said they have written to the MP Public Works Department (PWD) to hand over the hospital's new building to them so that the operation theatre can be shifted there.

"As soon as we get the new building, which was built more than one year ago but needs some finishing touches, we will move into it and the OT will also be shifted there," he added.

PWD's project implementation unit divisional engineer Suresh Kumar Mishra said the new building will be handed over to the hospital within 10 days, adding that an order in this connection regard had been issued to the building contractor.